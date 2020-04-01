Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2396 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.04.2020 | 12:16
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, April 1

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock World Mining Trust plc as at 31 December 2019 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/bwmt-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2427

1 April 2020

END

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire