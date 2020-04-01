SThree (STEM) SThree: Voting Rights and Capital 01-Apr-2020 / 10:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1 April 2020 SThree plc Voting Rights and Capital At the date of this announcement, SThree plc's issued share capital consists of 132,872,493 ordinary shares of 1p each. Currently there are 49,773 shares held in Treasury, and the total number of voting rights in SThree plc is 132,822,720 Shareholders may use the above figure of 132,822,720 as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, SThree plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: TVR TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 55885 EQS News ID: 1012631 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2020 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)