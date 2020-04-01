To help companies facing a temporary turndown in business because of the Covid-19, IKOULA rallies around its teams and provides them several tools, to support them and to help them to pursue their projects.

"The current crisis in Europe is unprecedented, both in terms of health and economics," said Jules-Henri GAVETTI President and co-founder of IKOULA. "As an SME, we know how it is important to stand together in such circumstances. Our baseline "we host with care makes sense more than ever. That's why it was important for us to provide companies several tools, and thus help them to continue their business as smoothly as possible, while anticipating the recovery.

Tools to back up your workstations

In the current context, remote work is shaking up habits and behaviors. This can lead to forgetting to back up its files and may be a real risk for the company. To overcome this, IKOULA provides 5 GB of backup via its BaaS solution (Backup as A Service) IKOULA Cloud Backup by Acronis. Complete, flexible and above all very quick to set up, it allows everyone to backup and restore their data, without constraint of time or place. Offer available via the following link with the code backupme

Tools to urgently host a website or to create a VPN

In these times of crisis, a company may need to urgently set up a VPN or to host a short-lived website. In this case, the micro-server can be the ideal ally. IKOULA offers for one month a Raspberry Pi 4 IPv4 IPv6. Offer available via the following link with the code IKRASP

Cloud computing tools to promote collaborative work despite the distance

With remote work, daily activities, as well as inter-service inter-employee communication can be difficult. Using Cloud computing to deploy instances hosting open-source applications such as RocketChat for instant messaging, OpenOffice for office automation or Jitsi and Jami for videoconferencing will restore the links inside the company, and increase efficiency. During the entire confinement period, IKOULA provides its Cloud and One Click applications for free.

A Synology server to store files applications

In order to share files in the best possible way, to stream video and to use many other applications in complete security, IKOULA is offering this month a Synology DS115j NAS server. With this server in hosted mode, it is possible to add a multitude of applications, such as LogicalDoc for document management, or SynologieDrive, for file sharing. Offer available via the following link with the code IKOULASYNO

About IKOULA

Pioneer of the French Cloud since 1998, IKOULA owns its own Datacenters in France (Reims and Laon), as well as two subsidiaries in Spain and the Netherlands. Because Human Being is part of its DNA, IKOULA maintains a close relationship with its customers, and puts at their disposal reactive teams of experts, available 24/7, able to advise them and accompany them in their activities. IKOULA's teams are multilingual, in order to meet the internationalization challenges of all its customers, spread over more than 60 countries on 4 continents.

