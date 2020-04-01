The "The Connected Consumer Survey 2019: TV and Video Services in Europe and the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pay-TV churn rates fell in 2019; pay-TV providers' renewed approaches to pricing, feature sets and service aggregation appear to be working, but providers must look to OTT in order to grow.

This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of consumers in their use of pay-TV and OTT video services. This is a rapidly changing part of the landscape and the interaction between pay TV and OTT is complex.

This report provides:

new consumer insights derived from 8000 respondents surveyed in eight different countries

detailed information about changing consumer use of TV and video services

insight into OTT video service usage and how this relates to use of pay-TV services

content and genre preferences for users of different types of pay-TV and OTT video services

analysis of consumer priorities, preferences and the factors that affect their satisfaction.

Survey data coverage

The survey was conducted in association with Dynata between July and August 2019. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the internet-using population in Europe and the USA. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were a minimum of 1000 respondents per country.

Geographical coverage

France

Germany

Italy

Poland

Spain

Turkey

UK

USA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Operators and pay-TV providers are defending and evolving

OTT video faces stacking and competition challenges

Pay-TV providers can make feature adjustments to improve

Customer satisfaction

Methodology and panel information

