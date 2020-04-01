CONFIRMATION OF THE HOLDING OF THE AGM AND ONLINE VOTING PROCEDURES

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, confirms the holding of its AGM of April 7, 2020 at 2 pm CEST and the associated procedures, including the availability of online voting.

In accordance with current legislation (application of the Emergency Law of March 23, 2020 pertaining to the Covid-19 epidemic and the Order of March 25) and recent recommendations issued by the AMF French stock market authority in this respect, IMPLANET can confirm that its Annual General Meeting will go ahead on April 7, 2020 at 2 pm CEST, but not in person. It will take place behind closed doors without shareholders being present. You are reminded that the AMF strongly encourages shareholders to exercise their voting rights, a fundamental prerogative of shareholders, exclusively via remote voting when AGMs are held behind closed doors,and except in specific cases to express themselves before the AGM

All necessary logistics have been put in place to ensure that the AGM can proceed smoothly while taking the current health situation into account:

The Company's Annual General Meeting will therefore be held via web conference

The presentation pertaining to this web conference will also be made available from 2 pm on the Company's website in the Investors Presentation part of the Documentation section https://www.implanet-invest.com/presentation-investisseurs

The log-in procedures are as follows:

You can participate via web conference from your computer, tablet or smartphone by clicking on the following link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/365319117

You can also log in by phone using the following numbers:

French phone number: +33 170 950 594, access code: 365 319 117

Written questions may be put during the Meeting or sent to investors@implanet.com and implanet@newcap.eu beforehand

Online voting is available and should be prioritized. To this end, the Company informs its shareholders that the Votacess platform is currently open and will remain so until 3 pm CEST on April 6. Procedures are detailed in a practical guide that can be found on the Company's website in the https://www.implanet-invest.com/general-meeting section.

If your financial intermediary (your bank) subscribes to the VOTACCES platform, you can log in to your share management interface with your usual name and password. Although this service will remain open until 3 pm CEST on April 6, 2020, don't wait until the last minute

Shareholders can find the documents pertaining to this AGM on the Company's website (https://www.Implanet-invest.com/assemblee-generale). For any questions about the voting process, please contact the Investor Relations team at implanet@newcap.eu.

The Shareholders' AGM is one of your company's key moments.

Your participation is decisive in ensuring that the necessary quorum is met.

It allows you to participate, via your vote, in Implanet's corporate project and to interact with its senior management.

Should the required quorum not be met, an AGM on the second call would be held at 2 pm CEST on April 21, 2020.

Upcoming financial events:

Annual General Meeting, April 7th, 2020

- Q1 2020 revenue, April 21st, 2020 after market close

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, the latest generation JAZZ implant, designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery, and the MADISON implant designed for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark as well as the ANVISA authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 36 staff and recorded 2019 sales of €7.4 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

