Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 31-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 245.91p INCLUDING current year revenue 252.27p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 238.88p INCLUDING current year revenue 245.25p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---