01.04.2020 | 12:58
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, April 1

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc as at 31 December 2019 has been made available on the Company's website on the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-frontier-investment-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

1 April 2020


END

