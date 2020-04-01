Univar Solutions Partners with INEOS to Combat the Hand Sanitizer Shortage in Europe

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe, Univar B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "The Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today it has joined forces with INEOS for the "Hands On!" campaign to help combat shortages in commercial hand sanitizer products in Europe.

INEOS has a long history of working with Univar Solutions as a partner to distribute its solvents to customers across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Recently, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, founder and chairman of INEOS, pledged to build a hand sanitizer factory in the U.K. within 10 days, with the objective of producing and donating one million bottles a month to help fight the European shortage. His organization contacted Univar Solutions, a long-standing and trusted partner, to help with the project.

"Univar Solutions is a purpose driven and values based company," said Nick Powell, president of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. "Our core values include always being serious about safety and a place where people matter, along with being valuable to others and doing what we say, so together we win. We are pleased to join the INEOS "Hands On!" campaign and do our duty as a responsible company."

The Univar Solutions team in the U.K. mobilized the full capabilities of its Middlesbrough, Homecare & Industrial Cleaning Solutions Center to provide technical and formulation advice. Meanwhile, its team located at the Cadishead production site provided packaging, bottling, warehousing and logistics support in a matter of days to ensure the commitment made to the U.K. National Health Service was properly met. Univar Solutions is expecting first deliveries to be made starting today.

"We were pleased to get the call from INEOS to join them and help with their pledge to quickly produce substantial supplies of hand sanitizer for the U.K. National Health Service," said Powell. "Our technical expertise, product range, and logistics network allowed us to help get this project off the ground and become a reality in just a matter of days. We are proud to have been able to play our part and make a contribution to the people of the U.K., and jointly there are plans to expand this project to Germany, enabling the supply of product across much of Western Europe."

"There is a critical shortage of hand sanitizers across Europe. Our goal is to quickly supply those on the medical and care front lines. We will also create a "pocket" version for personal use for people in the U.K. and Europe. Univar Solutions has been instrumental in helping us meet our pledge to the U.K. National Health Service by providing bottles, a manufacturing line, logistics support, and formulation advice. We are now looking to replicate this project in Germany, France and other European countries. Hospitals and clinics across Europe can place orders via www.ineoshandgel.com for hand sanitizer gels," said Ashley Reed, CEO, INEOS Enterprises.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the ultimate geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1140146/Univar_Solutions_Partners_with_INEOS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094780/UnivSol_Logo.jpg

