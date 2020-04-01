NetFoundry Simplifies IoT edge compute and private 5G

Embedded NetFoundry networking integrates with Microsoft Azure Edge Zones

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetFoundry, a leader in zero trust networking, today announced a new embedded networking solution within Microsoft Azure Edge Zones. Our integration will allow businesses to easily and securely tap into the power of edge compute and optional private 5G for use cases, including industrial IoT, near-real time video processing, and analytics.

Microsoft announced Azure Edge Zones with its partners today, including Azure Private Edge Zones. Azure Private Edge Zones enable application workloads to span edges and clouds with a common Azure experience, APIs, and security. NetFoundry's integration facilitates direct connections between businesses and Azure Private Edge Zones without deploying extra network gear. This capability is particularly important at edge sites that often lack space, power, and cooling. With the NetFoundry embedded networking solution, all applications, from edge to cloud, can use any Internet connection, instantly joining a NetFoundry-powered zero trust, high-performance network. Zero trust security is an industry-accepted architecture that assumes "zero trust" of actors and protocols both outside and inside an organization.

Galeal Zino, NetFoundry Founder & CEO, stated, "Azure Private Edge Zones will be a game-changer for application developers, solution providers, and businesses-eliminating the complexity of edge and IoT deployments with a seamless experience and low-latency compute. We are honored to be selected as one of the 5G, security, and networking providers enabling this ecosystem."

The NetFoundry platform enables businesses to securely and reliably connect distributed compute environments, providing zero trust, high-performance networking as a service (NaaS) from edge to cloud, and everywhere in between.

"We look forward to leveraging low latency compute services from Microsoft Azure Private Edge Zones, NetFoundry, and partners," stated Devi Malladi, CEO of EnLume. Devi continued, "Azure Private Edge Zones with embedded NetFoundry networking will support us in meeting our business goals for delivering 5G ready mobile point of sale (mPOS) applications, next-gen interactive customer success platforms, and Autonomous Vehicle solutions."

"NetFoundry's addition to our Azure Edge Zones ecosystem helps us ensure businesses can build solutions with secure, private 5G between their devices and the edge, while leveraging end-to-end secure and performant networking," said Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Azure Networking, Microsoft Corp.

"Industry 4.0 type businesses will use Azure Edge Zones with private 5G and embedded NetFoundry networking to reliably deploy and managed global software-defined networks, reduce latency, and improve security," stated Sreelakshmi Sarva, Head of Products at NetFoundry. She continued, "We also see greenfield interest from sectors like manufacturing, warehouse automation, and connected supply chains because previous options did not meet their requirements for local connectivity and edge processing."

NetFoundry has previously announced integrations for Azure, Azure Virtual WAN, and Office 365.

NetFoundry enables businesses to simply and securely connect applications via software-only, zero trust, SASE architectures, without the constraints of MPLS WAN, SD-WAN, or VPN. NetFoundry provides NaaS services for enterprises globally, and the ability for developers to leverage the underlying open-source Ziti Platform. NetFoundry is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Bangalore and Singapore.

