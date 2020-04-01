Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857530 ISIN: US0374111054 Ticker-Symbol: APA 
Tradegate
01.04.20
14:51 Uhr
3,700 Euro
-0,067
-1,78 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
APACHE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APACHE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,695
3,772
15:02
3,674
3,744
15:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APACHE
APACHE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APACHE CORPORATION3,700-1,78 %