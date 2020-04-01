The following information is based on a press release from XXL ASA (XXL) published on April 1, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of XXL has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for April 24, 2020 approves a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to 0.464 new share for every one (1) share held. The scheduled Ex-date is April 27, 2020. The subscription price is NOK 5.00 per share. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in XXL (XXL). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=767097