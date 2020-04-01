Ganapati plc - Update:Proposed delisting, EGM and resignation CA

1 April 2020

GANAPATI PLC

("Ganapati Plc" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Update: Proposed delisting, General Meeting

and resignation of Corporate Adviser

The Directors of Ganapati wish to inform shareholders of certain key developments in the business operations of the Company.

GPJ LAWSUIT

On the 13 March 2020 the Company was notified by the Securities Monitoring Commission of Japan Financial Services Agency ("JFSA") of their intention to bring a court case against the Company's subsidiary GPJ Venture Capital LLC ("GPJ") in the Tokyo District Court.

GPJ has been raising private funds to enable the growth of Ganapati PLC's operations and in particular the GanaEight Blockchain platform.

Furthermore, it is now in the JFSA's view that GPJ has to acquire an appropriate licence to continue the fundraising activities according to the applicable laws within the Financial Services Act. The JFSA has announced their intention to restrict current method of fundraising by GPJ in the local courts. The JFSA will be making their case in due course and the final court ruling is likely to be achieved within several months according to the due process. Until the JFSA has made the successful case to the Tokyo District Courts, GPJ is permitted to carry on the fundraising as normal. Further implications of this case are not clearly known at present.

COVID-19 ECONOMIC IMPACT & DECISION TO DELIST

In addition to this regulatory uncertainty, the Company faces an even more present and real concern in the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 virus. The Group is assessing a number of downside scenarios and is taking a number of actions to ensure that it protects the Group's liquidity, including plans for restructuring and streamlining the commercial operations of the business as well as seeking alternative forms of funding in order to carry on delivering the growth of the business for the shareholders and the investors.

In furtherance of the Company's strategy to consolidate, restructure and provide greater return on investment to investors, the Directors have therefore concluded that it is in the best interests of the Company from growth and cost management point of view to delist from the AQSE Growth Market as the Company continues to evaluate other options that are available in private capital markets.

As a result, the Directors propose to call a General Meeting for shareholders to approve the de-listing of the Company's ordinary shares (the "Shares") from the AQSE Growth Market.

A further announcement on the date of the General Meeting will be made shortly.

RESIGNATION OF CORPORATE ADVISER

Alexander David Securities Limited has also resigned, with immediate effect as AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser to the Company.

