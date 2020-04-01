Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2020) - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) (otherwise "Kaizen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Lori Price as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Price will be replacing outgoing CFO, Greg Shenton, who has announced his retirement.

Ms. Price, a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA), served as the Manager of Finance for Kaizen since April 2016 and has over 20 years of experience in various finance-related roles for mining and exploration companies. Prior to joining Kaizen, she was CFO of Yellowhead Mining Inc. and previously the Director of Finance for South Gobi Resources Inc.

"I want to congratulate Lori on her promotion to her new and expanded role at Kaizen and thank Greg for his outstanding service to our Company," commented Eric Finlayson, Kaizen's interim Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment of Ms. Price will be effective as of today. In addition, Chris Cairns will continue in his role as Corporate Controller of Kaizen to support Ms. Price.

About Kaizen

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com

