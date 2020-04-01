NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 31 March 2020 were: 450.07p Capital only 454.43p Including current year income XD 450.07p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 454.43p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 206,014 ordinary shares on 31st March 2020, the Company has 80,530,326 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.