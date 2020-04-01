Dr. Schär to Thank Production Employees Globally With 15% Bonus

BURGSTALL, Italy, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of COVID-19, the South Tyrol-based company Dr. Schär has decided to honour the efforts of its global production workforce with a bonus of 15% per hour worked during the coronavirus health crisis.

"Being a family-run business, we feel it's essential to support our employees in these critical times,' says Brigitte Kurz, Chief Financial Officer of Dr. Schär. 'We thought that guaranteeing our workforce all the safety equipment needed to face this challenge wasn't enough, so we're providing a bonus as a sign of recognition for their hard work.'

Dr. Schär is not only giving, but also receiving the protection masks currently used in the production plants have been offered by a Chinese supplier that, considering the hard times we are facing, provided thousands of masks to a number of Dr. Schär facilities around the world free of charge. That is what we call a true circle of solidarity.

About Dr. Schär:

Our story began in 1922 with a vision to improve the lives of people with special nutritional needs. Ever since the company was founded, proximity to the consumer has been our guiding commitment. Our core competence combines the specific, complex requirements placed on nutrition with dedication and joie de vivre. Responsibility, progress and proximity are the values that give us our stability and reliability. We are a family-run company with a global reach, with 18 sites in eleven countries and more than 1,400 employees worldwide. Our products are available in over 85 countries.

South Tyrol is the home of Dr. Schär. The company has been headquartered in Burgstall, near Merano, in the heart of the Italian Alps.

