Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853760 ISIN: FR0000120685 Ticker-Symbol: NBP 
Tradegate
01.04.20
11:32 Uhr
2,756 Euro
-0,186
-6,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIXIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIXIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,707
2,710
15:12
2,707
2,710
15:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NATIXIS
NATIXIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATIXIS SA2,756-6,32 %