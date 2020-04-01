YayYo Inc.: YayYo, Inc. Announces Results for 2019

- Annual revenue up 110.2% year over year to $6,914,910
- Net loss down 70.2% or $9,258,901 to $3,930,221 year over year
- Geographic footprint increased to 8 US owned fleet locations through 2019
BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / YayYo, Inc. ("YayYo" or "the Company") (OTCPINK:YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare industry, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.
"We are pleased with our performance in 2019 commented" said Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO."
2019 Highlights
- Increase in revenue due to additional cars in fleet
- Gross margin improved to 32.4% compared to 27.8% for 2018 due to fleet mix optimization and demand-driven pricing
- Additional revenues and higher gross margin led to lower net loss
- The company diversified its lease partners to include United MileFleet and LMP Automotive Holdings. The partnership with LMP also included fleet sourcing, adding to the company's vehicle diversity and faster, regional availability of cars for our rental fleet.
Rideshare
Rideshare Car Rentals LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary, is an online rideshare vehicle booking platform to service the ridesharing economy which includes both our owned-fleet and third party fleets..
Fleet Management
Distinct Cars LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary, maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles that are commercially available for rent by gig-economy drivers.
About YayYo, Inc.
YayYo bridges the gap between rideshare drivers needing a suitable vehicle and rideshare companies that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. YayYo uniquely supports drivers in both the higher and lower economic categories with innovative policies and programs. YayYo seeks to become the preeminent provider of rental vehicles to drivers in the ever-expanding ridesharing economy.
The foregoing is only a summary of our results for 2109 and is not complete and should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 31, 2020, including the financial statements and notes thereto included therein. We file periodic and current reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. Our filings are available to the public over the Internet at the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.
YayYo Inc provides SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases, about our financial performance, on the investor relations section of our website (yayyo.com).
YAYYO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of December 31, 2019 and 2018
|2019
|2018
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash
|$
|1,256,429
|$
|277,444
Accounts receivable
|59,331
|-
Prepaid expenses
|782,900
|108,900
Total current assets
|2,098,660
|386,344
Equipment, net
|3,395
|5,092
Rental vehicles, net
|4,737,047
|5,115,117
Deposit on vehicles
|164,080
|-
Deferred offering costs
|-
|66,500
Other assets
|200,000
|-
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|7,203,182
|$
|5,573,053
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable (including $394,183 and $334,471 to related party)
|$
|545,254
|$
|719,386
Accrued expenses (including $171,665 and $419,593 to related party)
|405,977
|494,066
Notes payables, current (net of discount of $32,289 and $72,211)
|287,378
|2,617,970
Finance lease obligations, current
|1,416,446
|1,562,651
Total current liabilities
|2,655,055
|5,394,073
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
|984,119
|2,227,496
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|3,639,174
|7,621,569
Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 90,000,000 shares authorized; 29,427,803 and 26,718,676 shares issued and outstanding
|29
|27
Additional paid-in capital
|28,735,894
|19,193,151
Accumulated deficit
|(25,171,915
|)
|(21,241,694
|)
Total stockholders' deficit
|3,564,008
|(2,048,516
|)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|$
|7,203,182
|$
|5,573,053
YAYYO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
|2019
|2018
Revenue
|$
|6,914,910
|$
|3,289,478
Cost of revenue
|4,673,870
|2,374,397
Gross profit
|2,241,040
|915,081
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing expenses
|765,441
|482,811
Product development
|13,500
|9,699
General and administrative expenses
|4,023,921
|6,584,251
Impairment of leased assets
|-
|2,388,000
Loss on the settlement of debt
|252,900
|-
Total operating expenses
|5,055,762
|9,464,761
Loss from operations
|(2,814,722
|)
|(8,549,680
|)
Other income (expense):
Interest and financing costs
|(1,115,499
|)
|(4,639,442
|)
Total other income (expense)
|(1,115,499
|)
|(4,639,442
|)
Net loss
|$
|(3,930,221
|)
|$
|(13,189,122
|)
Weighted average shares outstanding :
Basic
|27,112,557
|26,321,137
Diluted
|27,112,557
|26,321,137
Loss per share
Basic
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.50
|)
Diluted
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.50
|)
YAYYO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
|Total
|Common Stock
|Additional
Paid-in
|Accumulated
|Stockholders'
Equity
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Deficit
|(Deficit)
Balance, December 31, 2017
|25,770,551
|$
|26
|$
|7,879,189
|$
|(8,052,572
|)
|$
|(173,357
|)
Issuance of common stock for cash
|46,330
|307,924
|307,924
Value of common stock issued with notes payable
|155,850
|407,791
|407,791
Value of warrants issued with notes payable
|3,726,506
|3,726,506
Value of common stock issued with capital lease obligation
|298,500
|2,388,000
|2,388,000
Issuance of common stock for services
|432,500
|1
|3,459,999
|3,460,000
Issuance of common stock for accounts payable
|14,945
|119,274
|119,274
Stock option expense
|904,468
|904,468
Net loss
|(13,189,122
|)
|(13,189,122
|)
Balance, December 31, 2018
|26,718,676
|27
|19,193,151
|(21,241,694
|)
|(2,048,516
|)
Correction to outstanding shares
|(173
|)
|-
Proceeds from the sale of common stock
|2,625,000
|2
|10,499,998
|10,500,000
Offering costs
|(1,631,655
|)
|(1,631,655
|)
Issuance of common stock for settlement of debt
|84,300
|674,400
|674,400
Net loss
|(3,930,221
|)
|(3,930,221
|)
Balance, December 31, 2019
|29,427,803
|$
|29
|$
|28,735,894
|$
|(25,171,915
|)
|$
|3,564,008
YAYYO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
|2019
|2018
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
|$
|(3,930,221
|)
|$
|(13,189,122
|)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
|995,228
|500,622
Stock option expense
|-
|904,468
Common stock issued for services
|-
|3,460,000
Amortization of debt discounts
|39,922
|4,460,931
Gain on disposal of assets
|-
|(17,360
|)
Impairment of leased assets
|-
|2,388,000
Loss on the settlement of debt
|252,900
|-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
|(59,331
|)
|-
Prepaid expenses
|(674,000
|)
|(95,494
|)
Other assets
|(200,000
|)
|-
Accounts payable
|(174,132
|)
|673,836
Accrued expenses
|333,411
|489,963
Net cash used in operating activities
|(3,416,223
|)
|(424,156
|)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of equipment
|-
|(2,840
|)
Purchase of vehicles
|(225,000
|)
|-
Deposit for vehicles
|(164,080
|)
|-
Net cash used in investing activities
|(389,080
|)
|(2,840
|)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from sale of common stock
|10,500,000
|307,924
Offering costs paid
|(1,565,155
|)
|-
Proceeds from notes payable
|2,009,300
|7,746,378
Repayment of notes payable
|(4,379,814
|)
|(6,111,263
|)
Payment for debt issuance costs
|-
|(178,228
|)
Repayment of finance lease obligations
|(1,780,043
|)
|(1,369,109
|)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|4,784,288
|395,702
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH
|978,985
|(31,294
|)
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|277,444
|308,738
CASH, END OF PERIOD
|$
|1,256,429
|$
|277,444
CASH PAID FOR:
Interest
|$
|1,105,049
|$
|139,825
Income taxes
|$
|-
|$
|-
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payment of accounts payable/accrued expenses with common stock
|$
|421,500
|$
|119,274
Value of equity recorded as debt discounts
|$
|-
|$
|4,134,297
Finance lease obligations
|$
|1,159,470
|$
|3,700,674
