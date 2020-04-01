Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2020) - Sniper Resources Ltd. ("Sniper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective March 31, 2020 (the "Effective Date"), the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission (together, the "Securities Regulators") have issued orders revoking their cease trade orders, originally issued in respect of the securities of the Company on, respectively, February 5, 2016, and February 11, 2016.

Between March 13, 2020 and March 20, 2020, the Company filed (i) its audited annual financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the years ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, and (ii) its unaudited interim financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis for the interim period ended December 31, 2019 (collectively, the "Financial Disclosure Documents"). The Financial Disclosure Documents are available for review online under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Following the filing of the Financial Disclosure Documents, the Company is up-to-date with its continuous disclosure obligations.

In connection with the Company's applications for the revocation of the cease trade orders, the Company provided an undertaking to the Securities Regulators that it would hold an annual meeting of shareholders of the Company within three months of the Effective Date. The Company has met all other conditions required by the securities commissions for revocation of the cease trade orders.

About Sniper

The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities.

