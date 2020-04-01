Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV 01-Apr-2020 / 12:56 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/03/2020) of GBP37.46m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/03/2020) of GBP21.61m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/03/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 103.63p 20,850,000.00 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 98.62p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 97.50p Premium / (Discount) to (5.91)% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 109.32p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 102.00p Premium to NAV (6.70)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 31/03/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 55889 EQS News ID: 1012725 End of Announcement EQS News Service

