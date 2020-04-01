Trichome Financial Corp: Trichome Financial And James E. Wagner Agree To Consensual Restructuring

James E. Wagner to seek protection under Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act

Trichome Financial to provide up to $4 million in DIP Loan financing

Special Committee will conduct a Sales and Investment Solicitation Process

Trichome Financial agrees to submit "stalking-horse bid"

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / Trichome Financial Corp. (the "Company" or "Trichome Financial") (CSE:TFC) announces that it has agreed to a plan of consensual restructuring (the "Restructuring") with James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation ("JWC") (TSXV:JWCA) wherein JWC will seek approval for an Initial Order approving an application for creditor protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) ("CCAA"). It is expected that the Initial Order granting JWC's application for CCAA will be granted today by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court").

Pursuant to the Restructuring, Trichome Financial and JWC have agreed to (i) a Debtor-in-Possession Loan ("DIP Loan") in which Trichome Financial will provide up to $4 million in interim financing over the term of the Restructuring; (ii) an offer by Trichome Financial to purchase the assets of JWC pursuant to an Asset Purchase Agreement that contemplates that Trichome Financial will be the "stalking-horse" in the Sales and Investor Solicitation Process ("SISP") which is to be overseen by the Special Committee of the Board of JWC and advised by Stoic Advisory (the "Stalking-horse Bid"); and (iii) the appointment of KSV Kofman Inc. ("KSV") as monitor in the CCAA proceedings. It is expected that Howard Steinberg, or an entity controlled by him, will be appointed as the Chief Restructuring Officer (the "CRO").

"The agreed upon Restructuring with JWC provides additional capital at a critical juncture while at the same time provides certainty of outcome to JWC's employees, customers and suppliers. As the leading specialty lender to the legal cannabis industry, Trichome Financial believes in constructive and value-added relationships with its clients in both good times as well as during times of adversity," commented Michael Ruscetta, CEO of Trichome Financial. "Our belief in the long-term potential of JWC is evidenced by our DIP Loan and Stalking-horse Bid commitments. With 110,000 square feet of funded licensed space, 7,500 kgs of annual capacity, a high-margin premium product offering, the ability to quadruple capacity within its existing footprint, and the recent launch of its premium-value recreational products in Ontario, we believe that JWC's fundamentals underpin our DIP Loan and Stalking-horse Bid and what we expect to be a robust SISP process."

Trichome Financial remains well capitalized after completing this transaction, with cash on hand, no debt and an active pipeline of opportunities.

