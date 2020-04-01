Crypto.com Exchange Features ETH on The Syndicate Lite

Crypto.com Exchange to offer ETH at 25% OFF with a $250,000 USD allocation for CRO stakers.

HONG KONG, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com is pleased to announce the listing of Ethereum (ETH) on The Syndicate Lite platform. All Crypto.com token (CRO) token stakers will be able to participate in a discounted sale event for 250,000 USD worth of ETH at 25% off. The listing event will commence on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 on the Crypto.com Exchange.

Sale Amount & Subscription Price:

? Total ETH Supply: $250,000 USD worth of ETH ? Discount rate: 25%

Syndicate Lite Allocation: Each participant's maximum amount of CRO that can be applied towards the listing event will depend on the amount of CRO Staked on the Crypto.com Exchange, as shown in the table.

Syndicate Lite Allocation Subscription:

Crypto.com Exchange users will be able to subscribe for ETH by contributing an amount of CRO tokens not exceeding their respective maximum allocation.

Staked CRO tokens may not be used to subscribe for ETH in this event.

Listing Event Timeline:

Syndicate Lite Allocation Distribution: Listing Event participants will receive their finalised ETH allocation at Distribution Time. If the total contributed amount for the listing event is above the total discounted allocation, each individual participant's final ETH coin allocation will be calculated in the table.

Notes :

Crypto.com reserves the right to cancel or amend The Syndicate Lite campaign rules at its sole discretion. Citizens and residents of the United States , China and Hong Kong will be excluded from The Syndicate Lite campaign.

For details, refer to the FAQ on The Syndicate here .

