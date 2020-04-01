Sucden Financial Hires Thomas Hodge for LME Averaging

LONDON, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has appointed Thomas Hodge to build and run its new average pricing function within its LME business.

As Head of LME Average Price Trading, Hodge will complement and extend Sucden Financial's existing ability to facilitate LME hedging requests, providing a dedicated averaging service to allow an exact match between client risk and the LME's daily date structure. In addition, Hodge will be developing quantitative analytics and models for use within the firm's LME trading business.

Prior to joining Sucden Financial, Hodge was Co-Chief Investment Officer at Commodities World Capital (CWC), where he managed their LME base metals portfolio. A first-class honours graduate in Mathematics from the University of Oxford, Hodge completed a PhD in Pure Mathematics at Imperial College, London, before beginning his career at Credit Suisse. He spent seven years with the company across various positions in the commodities space, before founding Vilk Commodity Services in 2012, where he developed and oversaw their base metals strategy.

Marc Bailey CEO of Sucden Financial said, "I am delighted to welcome Tom. His extensive experience will help enhance our base metals offering to our diverse client base, through our category one LME membership. We remain fully committed to developing our solutions and continue providing a full service to clients at this difficult time."

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 45 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading organisations, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial has headquarters in London, with offices in Moscow and subsidiaries Hong Kong and New York, providing a global reach and a local service to clients around the clock.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by Financial Conduct Authority

