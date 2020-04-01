Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2020) - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG) (FSE: 3FA) ("Falcon" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a diamond drill contractor for the company's initial phase of 2020 exploration. The drill program will focus on 1,000 meters of drilling along the Central Canada Mineralized Structure previously identified by Terra-X Minerals (2012) in which surface samples returned values of up to 39.6 g/t gold.

Gold mineralization can be traced across the Central Canada structure with more recent drilling by Interquest Resources Corp. intersecting over 1 meter @ approximately 30 g/t gold in diamond drill core and 23.3 meters @ 0.83 g/t gold and 10.61m @ 1.32 g/t gold in 2012 by Terra-X Minerals. Trenching work in 2011 indicated significant gold mineralization to the south of the historic Sapawe Gold Mine, where the operator sampled up to 6.7 g/t gold along a strongly mineralized shear zone.

Gold prospects in the Central Canada Project are typically associated with metavolcanics and felsic intrusive rocks which are cross-cut by quartz-porphyry dykes and sills with later-stage quartz veining. Economic mineralization has been observed in highly mineralized shear zones and quartz veins.

The largest nearby deposit discovered to date is represented by the Sapawe Gold Mine which milled 33,013 tonnes of ore (producing 4,547oz gold & 1,315 oz silver) with an unclassified resource of 528,614 tonnes @ 0.31 oz/t gold calculated by Sapawe Gold Mines Ltd. in 1995. Significant gold mineralization has also been identified in the halo of the original Sapawe Mine of up to 24 g/t.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Alex Pleson, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian, mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its Ontario, Canada projects include: The Central Canada gold and copper projects in Atikokan; the Bruce and Camping lake projects in Red lake; the Wabunk Bay base metal project in Red Lake and a 49% interest in the Burton gold property with Iamgold in Sudbury.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

Karim Rayani

CEO, Director

Telephone: 604-683-1991

Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54022