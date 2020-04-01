Stockholm, April 1, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for March 2020: The share trading increased by 77.1% to a daily average of 5.427bn EUR, compared to 3.065bn EUR in March 2019. Compared to the previous month, February 2020, the daily average increased by 34.1%. -- Cleared derivatives volume increased by 34.9 % to a daily average of 658,165 contracts, compared with 487,845 contracts in March 2019. -- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 120.4% to a daily average of 107.7m EUR compared to 48.9m EUR in March 2019. -- Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Nordea Bank Abp. -- Morgan Stanley was the most active member during the past month, followed by HRTEU Limited. -- Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to 76.0%, compared to 74.5% previous month4. The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange: -- For OMXC25 companies 2.3 larger -- For OMXH25 companies 2.1 larger -- For OMXS30 companies 1.9 larger Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was: -- For OMXC25 companies 88.3% -- For OMXH25 companies 87.2% -- For OMXS30 companies 86.1% 1. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm. 2. Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. 3. ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm, Helsinki and Iceland. 4. Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: Thomson Reuters. 5. EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson david.augustsson@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6135