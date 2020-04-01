Sponda Plc: Sponda supports all restaurant and food & beverage tenants with rent exemptions

Sponda Plc Press release 1 April 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

Sponda supports all restaurant and food & beverage tenants with rent exemptions

We understand the challenges many businesses are currently facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are closely monitoring the situation and working with our tenants to support them through this crisis.

From now until 1 June we are offering two months' rent free to all of our restaurant and food & beverage tenants operating in our shopping centres and commercial properties.

We are extending our support to ensure they are not forced out of business during this unprecedented time. This follows Parliament's decision to close these businesses until 31 May 2020.

Last week tenants in need were immediately offered interest free rent deferrals to guard against an immediate liquidity crisis while the situation was assessed.

Christian Hohenthal, President and CEO, Sponda:

"In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are offering all of our restaurant and food & beverage tenants two months' rent free until 31 May.

This is in addition to previously announced support measures including interest free rent deferrals based on individual tenant situations and flexible shopping centre opening hours.

We are working closely with our tenants and stakeholders to put in place successful long-term solutions to help us all get through this challenging time."

Sponda Plc

Further information:

Anita Riikonen, Marketing and Brand Manager, tel +358 (0)40 833 3804, anita.riikonen@sponda.fi