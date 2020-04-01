The foundry equipment market is poised to grow by USD 12.37 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005403/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foundry Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Foundry Equipment Market Analysis Report by Application (metal casting, and metal heat treatment), and Geographic Landscape (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-foundry-equipment-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing production of light vehicles. In addition, the increased demand for commercial aircraft is anticipated to boost the growth of the foundry equipment market.

The demand for light vehicles is expected to rise across the world. This increase in demand for light vehicles can be attributed to its benefits such as environmental compatibility, and safe transportation. China currently dominates the global light vehicles production market. The growth in the production of light vehicles will generate the demand for new cast metal parts which will replace old metal casting products and provide more energy efficient metal casting solutions. This will drive the demand for associated foundry equipment that will produce the cast parts required to manufacture light vehicles. Thus, the increase in production of light vehicles will drive the foundry equipment market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Foundry Equipment Companies:

Baoding Well Foundry Machinery Co. Ltd.

Baoding Well Foundry Machinery Co. Ltd. offers various foundry equipment under categories such as, complete self-setting sand reclamation equipment, self-setting sand mixing equipment, automatic clay sand molding line, pouring machine for molding line, etc for several industrial applications. The company's key offerings include complete self-setting sand reclamation equipment, self-setting sand mixing equipment, and self-setting sand molding line and ancillary equipment.

Bühler AG

Bühler AG has business operations under two segments, namely grains food, and advanced materials. The company offers tailored and automation solutions of die-casting, with integrated control systems.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. operates its business through various segments, such as social infrastructure industrial systems, information and telecommunication systems, high functional materials components, construction machinery, and others. The company's key offerings include Hitachi Vacuum Die-Casting-V (HIVAC-V), and High-Toughness Ductile Cast Iron (HNM Series).

KÜNKEL WAGNER Germany GmbH

KÜNKEL WAGNER Germany GmbH has business operations under two segments, namely products and services. The company's key offerings include moulding plants, sand preparation, and pouring machines.

Loramendi S.Coop.

Loramendi S.Coop. operates its business under two segments, comprising of products and services. The company's key offerings in the foundry equipment include SLC, SVA, key core, and sand installations.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Foundry Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Metal casting size and forecast 2019-2024

Metal heat treatment size and forecast 2019-2024

Foundry Equipment Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005403/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/