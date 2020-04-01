Anzeige
01.04.2020 | 15:10
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, April 1

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R we notify the market of the following:

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc's issued share capital, excluding 25,634,463 shares held in treasury, consists of 214,797,887 ordinary shares of 10p, each with one voting right.

The above figure of 214,797,887 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Company Secretary

1 April 2020

