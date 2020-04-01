Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestarticle that lists the top benefits of big data in food industry

Food delivery apps are very popular among the millennials due to the convenience involved in their usage. The increasing competition among food delivery apps to improve customer retention rates has forced the companies to explore new ways of improvement, and this where big data analytics in food industry comes into the picture. Big data in food industry can help food delivery service providers drive profits by improving customer satisfaction levels.

According to Quantzig's big data analytics experts, "Food delivery apps are revolutionizing the food industry by making use of big data analytics to enhance their market reach and customer satisfaction rates."

Three Reasons Why Big Data in Food Industry is Important

Big data in food industry is helping food delivery apps to stay ahead in the competition by understanding customer preferences and predicting demand.. Here are a few benefits of big data in food delivery:

Accurate delivery time estimates: Big data in food delivery helps to collect real-time data about traffic, road, and route plans and hence provides food delivery service providers with an accurate estimation of the delivery time. Moreover, big data in food industry can predict the impact of these factors on food items and hence food delivery companies can take preventive measures for food wastage. Operational efficiency: Big data in food industry helps companies to understand their customers better and provide services as per their preferences. Big data in food delivery can be helpful in analyzing factors like the impact of temperature on food or the impact of market trends on consumption Personalization: Big data analytics helps food delivery apps to understand their customers at a deeper level. Crucial customer data collected from reviews and social media networks can be used in providing personalized and customer-centric services.

