In this episode of AMBestTV, Ann Modica, economist, AM Best Rating Services, said U.S. growth is expected to slow dramatically in second-quarter 2020, as is consumer spending, exports and other macroeconomic factors; however, economic reverberations of social distancing may be needed to slow the spread of COVID-19. "We basically need to cause a recession in order to curtail the spread of the disease," said Modica. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=covid19economy320 to view the entire program.

Modica also addressed the uncertainty surrounding the demand for products, as well as investments. She said, "There is muted business spending, and unfortunately, a large uptick in the unemployment rate."

Looking ahead, Modica said that the government's ability to spur recovery once the COVID-19 crisis ends could be hampered.

"The length of the recession is largely dependent on the path of the virus. However, an eventual recovery would largely be tepid due to the government's limited resources as it has already implemented a lot of accommodative monetary policy, as well as fiscal policy, and it is not going to have a lot of room to implement those further."

