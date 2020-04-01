Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.04.2020

WKN: A14YW4 ISIN: SE0007464888 Ticker-Symbol: KA6N 
Frankfurt
01.04.20
15:33 Uhr
4,075 Euro
-0,001
-0,02 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.04.2020 | 15:28
Karo Pharma Publishes the 2019 Annual Report

HUDDINGE, Sweden, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on 1 April 2020, Karo Pharma is publishing its annual report for 2019 on the company's website, www.karopharma.com.

ABOUT KARO PHARMA

Karo Pharma specialises in the sales and marketing of prescription drugs and over the counter products for everyday healthcare. Karo Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

This information is information that Karo Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 1 April, at 15:00 CET.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Jon Johnsson, CFO
+46-735-078-861
jon.johnsson@karopharma.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/karo-pharma/r/karo-pharma-publishes-the-2019-annual-report,c3078843

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/72/3078843/1222434.pdf

Press release (PDF)

