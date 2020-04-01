The changes below will take effect at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 3 April 2020. Last day of trading shares of DKK 3.50 each in EAC Invest (ISIN DK0010006329) will be 2 April 2020. First day of trading shares of DKK 350 each in EAC Invest (ISIN DK0061277894) will be 3 April 2020. Only shares of DKK 3.50 have been admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Thus, there may be minor differences in information in this exchange notice regarding the changes compared to the capital registered with the Danish Business Authority. ISIN: DK0010006329 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN: DK0061277894 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: EAC Invest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares registered at Nasdaq before changes: 12,348,059 shares of DKK 3.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reduction of share capital in relation to registration at DKK 38,896,756.50 Nasdaq: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares registered at Nasdaq after reduction of 12,347 shares of share capital and reversed stock split: DKK 350 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 350 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: EAC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID 3305 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=767143