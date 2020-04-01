Quantum Dot Market Worth $10.6 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published research report "Quantum Dot Market by Product (Display, Medical Devices, Solar Cells, Photodetector/ Sensors, Lasers, Lighting (LED), Batteries and Energy Storage, and Transistors), Material (Cadmium-Based, Cadmium-Free), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Quantum Dot Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2019 to USD 10.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.6%. Increasing demand for quantum dot in display devices and advanced features of quantum dot are creating scope for the quantum dot industry.

"Consumer vertical to dominate quantum dot market during the forecast period."

The consumer vertical is expected to continue to hold the largest share of the quantum dot industry in the near future. The increasing demand for superior display technologies and energy-efficient solutions is likely to drive the quantum dot display market growth. The consumer industry comprises products such as smartphones, televisions, PC monitors and laptops, tablets, and smart wearables, all of which have significant shares in the global quantum dot market.

Factors driving the quantum dot demand in the consumer segment include increasing technological advancements in consumer devices, and growing economies worldwide. Televisions are important device categories that use quantum dot extensively. With the launch of quantum dot-based televisions and expanding demand for large and high-resolution products, the penetration of high-value panels will increase gradually during the forecast period.

"Market for lighting product to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025."

The introduction of quantum dot into lighting design marks vital steps forward in reducing the cost of LED production and making them more affordable. Compared to rare-earth phosphors, quantum dot achieve a better level of optimization. Quantum dot help to minimize the compromises needed to achieve a higher quality of lighting while maintaining an adequate level of efficiency. Being cost-effective, high brightness, and more efficient, as well as more stable devices made of environmentally sustainable materials, are the most important factors that led to the development of the quantum dot lighting products. Quantum dot technology is a novel innovation to modernize the lighting industry. As a result, the lighting product is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

"Cadmium-Free material to dominate the quantum dot market during the forecast period."

Cadmium-free quantum dot offer a safer and more sustainable option for manufacturers and consumers, giving them the color benefit associated with the technology without the risks associated with toxicity or potential regulatory limitations. Cadmium-free quantum dot also open up potential not just for displays, but for many more applications that include lighting solutions, solar cells, and biomedicine. Moreover, a majority of quantum dot manufacturers are switching from toxic cadmium-based quantum dot devices to cadmium-free quantum dot devices.

"APAC quantum dot market to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period."

The adoption of quantum dot products in lighting, automotive, consumer electronics applications drives the quantum dot industry growth. As of now, quantum dot are in a pre-commercialization stage; however, in the coming years, the quantum dot will be deployed in mobile displays, batteries and energy storage systems, solar cells, medical devices, and solid-state lighting solutions. Therefore, APAC is expected to command the quantum dot market in the near future.

Key players in the quantum dot industry include Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Nanosys (US), Nanoco Group (UK), NN-Labs (US), Ocean NanoTech (US), Quantum Materials (US), OSRAM Licht (Germany), Avantama (Switzerland), Navillum Nanotechnologies (US), Crystalplex Corporation (US), RANOVUS (Canada), Innolume (Germany), QUANTUM SOLUTIONS (Saudi Arabia), NanoPhotonica (US), UbiQD (Mexico), Fraunhofer IAP (Germany), TCL (China), VIZIO (US), Hisense (US), and QD Lasers (Japan)

