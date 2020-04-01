Frost & Sullivan Experts Present the Market Impact of COVID-19: How to Respond, Reset, and Rebound

Identify an actionable framework and recommendations based on Frost & Sullivan's research and strategy expertise

SANTA CLARA, California, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy has business leaders in an unprecedented state of uncertainty. Decision-makers in companies and governments are struggling to understand the new challenges faced and to determine what course of action needs to be taken. Frost & Sullivan has mobilized its global resources to help. We are providing our clients with comprehensive scenario-based analyses on the global economy and key markets to help you survive the current crisis, re-evaluate your business strategies, and get back on a trajectory of growth.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join Mark Simoncelli and Aroop Zutshi, industry and strategy experts, for the Growth Opportunity Briefing "Market Impact of COVID-19-How to Respond, Reset, and Rebound," on April 9th at 11 a.m. EDT. They will address how to rapidly prepare your people, processes, systems, and business plans to effectively face the new hurdles and opportunities presented by the crisis. Additionally, they will advise how to survive and prevail to achieve stability and long-term growth in your business.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/41q

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy .

. Identify what industries are most affected , and how does that modify your business strategies.

, and how does that modify your business strategies. Find out the market scenarios you need to be aware of as you start making realistic changes to your strategy.

as you start making realistic changes to your strategy. Discover the best practices and recommendations for leading through the crisis.

through the crisis. Identify approaches for resetting and repositioning your business for stability and growth

for stability and growth Determine if growth opportunities still exist in the market, what are they, and how can your organization leverage them.

The event will also be recorded and available on demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Press Contact: