

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI for March and construction spending for February are set for release at 10.00 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback dropped against the pound and the yen, it held steady against the euro. Against the franc, it rose.



The greenback was worth 107.21 against the yen, 0.9667 against the franc, 1.2421 against the pound and 1.0926 against the euro as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX