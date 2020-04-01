Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Apr-2020 / 16:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 93.7281 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5375116 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 55950 EQS News ID: 1012989 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2020 10:44 ET (14:44 GMT)