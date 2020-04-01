Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAN LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Apr-2020 / 16:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 50.3748 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 675543 CODE: LCAN LN ISIN: LU0496786731 ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAN LN Sequence No.: 55953 EQS News ID: 1012995 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 01, 2020 10:44 ET (14:44 GMT)