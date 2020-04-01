Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQE LN) Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Apr-2020 / 16:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 91.8912 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 342712 CODE: SGQE LN ISIN: LU0959210278 ISIN: LU0959210278 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQE LN Sequence No.: 55973 EQS News ID: 1013035 End of Announcement EQS News Service

