Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFG LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Apr-2020 / 16:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 95.7592 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1213000 CODE: INFG LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFG LN Sequence No.: 55993 EQS News ID: 1013077 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2020 10:50 ET (14:50 GMT)