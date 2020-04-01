Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Apr-2020 / 16:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 104.6012 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8794200 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 56016 EQS News ID: 1013125 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2020 10:52 ET (14:52 GMT)