Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUD LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Apr-2020 / 16:56 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.444 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5170600 CODE: LCUD LN ISIN: LU1781540957

April 01, 2020 10:56 ET (14:56 GMT)