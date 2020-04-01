Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Apr-2020 / 16:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.1934 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6592669 CODE: LCAL LN ISIN: LU1781541849 ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAL LN Sequence No.: 56049 EQS News ID: 1013193 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2020 10:57 ET (14:57 GMT)