Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc (CRPX LN) Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Apr-2020 / 16:58 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 144.2871 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3681000 CODE: CRPX LN ISIN: LU1829219127

