Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Apr-2020 / 16:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.4329 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 389177 CODE: BNKU LN ISIN: LU1829221966 ISIN: LU1829221966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKU LN Sequence No.: 56067 EQS News ID: 1013231 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2020 10:59 ET (14:59 GMT)