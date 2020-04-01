Technavio has been monitoring the generator market in data centers and it is poised to grow by USD 4.40 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nidec Corp., Rolls-Royce Plc, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The high power use in data centers will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
High power use in data centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Generator Market in Data Centers 2019-2023: Segmentation
Generator market in data centers is segmented as below:
- Type
- Diesel
- Gas
- Product
- Less Than 500 KW
- 501 To 1000 KW
- 1001 To 3000 KW
- 3001 KW And Above
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Generator market in data centers 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our generator market in data centers report covers the following areas:
- Generator market in data centers size
- Generator market in data centers trends
- Generator market in data centers industry analysis
This study identifies growing use of next-generation power monitoring and management software as one of the prime reasons driving the generator market in data centers growth during the next few years.
Generator market in data centers 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the generator-market-in-data-centers-industry-analysis, including some of the vendors such as Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nidec Corp., Rolls-Royce Plc, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the generator market in data centers are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Generator market in data centers 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist generator market in data centers growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the generator market in data centers size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the generator-market-in-data-centers-industry-analysis
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of generator market in data centers vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Less than 500 kW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 501 to 1000 kW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 1001 to 3000 kW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 3001 kW and above Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Diesel Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Gas Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Atlas Copco AB
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Cummins Inc.
- Generac Power Systems Inc.
- Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.
- Kohler Co.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Nidec Corp.
- Rolls-Royce Plc
- Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
