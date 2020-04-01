

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite some spirited buying in the final hour, the Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Wednesday amid worries about the rapid spread of coronavirus across the globe.



The benchmark SMI, which dropped to a low of 9,036.73 in early trades, and stayed fairly deep down in negative territory till a little past mid afternoon, eventually ended the session at 9,168.98, losing 142.94 points, or 1.54% from Tuesday's close.



The SMI ended 1.5% up on Tuesday, after rising nearly 2% a session earlier.



Swiss Re tumbled 6.68%. Adecco also declined by more than 6%. Credit Suisse, Swiss Life Holding, Richemont, UBS Group, ABB, Swatch Group and Zurich Insurance Group ended lower by 3.75 to 5.5%.



Geberit, Givaudan, Sika and LafargeHolcim also declined sharply, while Roche Holding, Swisscom and Nestle ended on the positive side, gaining 1.5%, 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.



In the midcap section, Dufry plummeted 19.4%. AMS shed about 9.1% and Julius Baer lost 6%. Temenos Group, Georg Fischer, Straumann Holding, Sonova and Clariant lost 4 to 5%.



Switzerland's banking regulator has toughened its line against banks paying dividends, saying that capital relief to promote lending during the coronavirus crisis would be cut for any new dividend payments approved after March 25.



In economic news, the procure.ch Manufacturing PMI in Switzerland dropped to 43.7 in March 2020 from 49.5 in the previous month but beating market expectations of 40, reaching its lowest level since July 2009.



Most of the markets across Europe ended sharply lower today. Among the major indices in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 3.83%, Germany's DAX dropped nearly 4% and France's CAC 40 shed 4.3%. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 2.9%.



Worries about the impact of coronavirus spread escalated after the U.S. warned of nearly a quarter million deaths from the pandemic.



During a White House press conference on Tuesday, President Donald Trump warned the U.S. is facing a 'very, very painful two weeks.'



'This could be a hell of a bad two weeks. This is going to be a very bad two, and maybe three weeks. This is going to be three weeks like we've never seen before,' Trump said.



The comments from the White House came after data from Johns Hopkins University showed there are nearly 190,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 4,000 deaths.



U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that the world faces the most challenging crisis since World War II, threatening a lengthy global recession that probably has no parallel in the recent past.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX