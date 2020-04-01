Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2020) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") announces the results of assays from the winter drill program completed to date on its Barry project. Results include an intersection of 7.35 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au over an intersection length of 8.35 metres ("m"), including a higher-grade interval of 10.26 g/t Au over an intersection length of 4.75 m in hole MB-20-250.

The 2020 winter drill program at Barry commenced on January 6 and was suspended on March 17 due to the Company's response to the Covid-19 virus situation. A total of 10,662 m of drilling was completed in 24 holes. Assay results for 14 of the holes have been completed in full, while assay results for 5 of the holes have been partially completed, and assays for an additional 5 holes are pending in full. The holes completed at Barry were planned to: 1) In-fill drill in selected parts of the deposit, 2) test the down dip limits of the current resource model, and 3) Explore to the immediate west of the deposit including ice-based drilling on Lac Limpide. A table of significant intersections received is attached below, in addition, the plan map attached indicates the location of these holes and projected intercepts.

Five holes drilled were aimed at deposit in-fill with the objective of converting inferred resource to indicated resource. Assays have been received for 3 of the 5 holes. The assays received from the 3 holes are consistent with assays from adjacent holes and confirm the trends of the block model. The metres completed on in-fill drilling to date are approximately one third of the metres planned for in-fill drilling at Barry. A detailed assessment of the results will be completed as assays are received and the drill program resumes.

Eight holes were drilled along the down dip limit of the resource model in selected positions where the current drilling was widely spaced. In general, the grade, thickness, and location of the intercepts are consistent with their occurrence on the margin of the Barry gold deposit. Hole MB-20-257, however, intersected a wide zone of mineralization 3.53 g/t Au over an intersection length of 15.10 m, including 5.48 g/t Au over an intersection length of 8.10 m. This intersection is consistent with the trend of the resource model and is open down dip. In general, the down dip limits of the Barry deposit remain constrained only by relatively wide spaced drilling and opportunities for expansion will be evaluated as deposit interpretation and modelling continues.

Eleven holes were drilled beyond the western limits of the current Barry resource model which is open in this direction. The concept of exploration to the west is supported by magnetic and chargeability trends. Assays are pending from 6 of the 11 holes completed. Drill hole MB-20-250 intersected 7.35 g/t Au over an intersection length of 8.35 m, including a higher-grade interval of 10.26 g/t Au over an intersection length of 4.75 m. Assays from adjacent holes have returned widespread mineralization and locally high grades over limited widths. The results to date strongly support the western extension exploration concept and the drill program planned for Lac Limpide during the 2020 winter. The assays completed to date indicate that the Barry deposit has been extended to the west. The Company will be assessing all results as received and plans to continue a drill campaign on Lac Limpide in future.

Greg Gibson, President and CEO for the Company commented: "The 2020 Winter exploration program was in full swing with 3 drills running at the time of shut down. We had only recently got on the ice and started the program on Lac Limpide having completed 2 holes of a much larger plan. Priority targets for extension of the Barry deposit to the northwest, to the east, and down plunge to the southeast, as well as the Barry regional exploration program will continue to be the Company's focus."

Analyses and QAQC

Gold analyses of Barry drill core were completed at the Bachelor Mine assay laboratory. The Company employs an industry standard QAQC program that includes duplicate analyses from pulp and coarse rejects and the use of Certified Reference Materials (CRM) and blanks. Check assays on a minimum of 10% of the samples are completed at ALS Laboratories in Val D'Or.

Sabrina Bernard, P.Geo. is the Chief Geologist for the Barry project and supervises all drilling and exploration on the property. Jamie Lavigne, P.Geo, VP Exploration has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Lavigne is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length

(m) Au (g/t) MB-20-246 167.75 169.90 2.15 3.21 including 167.75 168.80 1.05 4.49 MB-20-246 344.10 345.60 1.50 4.75 including 344.85 345.60 0.75 7.24









MB-20-247 61.20 61.95 0.75 4.54









MB-20-248 87.60 88.10 0.50 3.92 MB-20-248 173.85 174.85 1.00 3.33 MB-20-248 192.30 193.20 0.90 2.53









MB-20-249 340.00 340.50 0.50 5.82 MB-20-249 355.70 357.90 2.20 5.22 including 355.70 356.30 0.60 15.70 MB-20-249 450.10 451.60 1.50 1.30 MB-20-249 498.20 500.80 2.60 1.30









MB-20-250 144.35 152.70 8.35 7.36 including 145.35 150.10 4.75 10.26









MB-20-251 511.80 515.50 3.70 3.68 including 511.80 513.30 1.50 6.60 MB-20-251 519.75 520.60 0.85 2.01









MB-20-252 281.35 282.25 0.90 8.26









MB-20-253 217.30 226.00 8.70 1.30 including 217.30 218.30 1.00 6.07 MB-20-253 257.40 259.10 1.70 6.65 including 257.40 258.40 1.00 10.90 MB-20-253 264.80 265.80 1.00 1.61 MB-20-253 273.20 274.20 1.00 1.69 MB-20-253 279.50 280.00 0.50 6.49 MB-20-253 297.00 299.50 2.50 2.45 including 297.50 298.00 0.50 3.54 including 298.50 299.00 0.50 6.67 MB-20-253 343.70 344.20 0.50 3.22 MB-20-253 381.00 381.50 0.50 4.02









MB-20-254 142.55 146.40 3.85 2.80 including 144.00 145.30 1.30 8.88 MB-20-254 152.40 153.40 1.00 3.25 MB-20-254 166.00 167.10 1.10 2.41 MB-20-254 169.10 169.80 0.70 3.92 MB-20-254 227.15 229.05 1.90 2.90 MB-20-254 290.40 291.65 1.25 3.95 MB-20-254 325.20 326.15 0.95 1.61 MB-20-254 393.00 399.40 6.40 3.40 including 395.05 397.65 2.60 5.79 including 396.15 396.65 0.50 12.40









MB-20-255 194.40 195.40 1.00 3.29 MB-20-255 341.80 342.55 0.75 1.99 MB-20-255 366.50 367.00 0.50 7.64 MB-20-255 377.70 382.10 4.40 2.59 including 378.60 379.30 0.70 6.94 including 381.35 382.10 0.75 4.43









MB-20-256 58.20 58.70 0.50 26.60 MB-20-256 74.15 74.90 0.75 2.23 MB-20-256 131.40 131.95 0.55 1.69 MB-20-256 132.80 135.50 2.70 3.47 including 132.80 134.70 1.90 3.94 including 132.80 133.30 0.50 8.12 MB-20-256 285.40 286.50 1.10 2.91









MB-20-257 307.10 307.60 0.50 7.35 MB-20-257 331.50 332.60 1.10 2.14 MB-20-257 338.50 341.80 3.30 0.74 MB-20-257 364.00 379.10 15.10 3.53 including 365.50 373.60 8.10 5.48 MB-20-257 418.40 421.00 2.60 3.52 including 420.10 421.00 0.90 7.42 MB-20-257 assays pending (partial)









MB-20-258 225.30 226.20 0.90 4.57 MB-20-258 370.00 370.55 0.55 1.93









MB-20-259 169.80 173.80 4.00 1.00 including 169.80 171.80 2.00 1.59 MB-20-259 243.60 244.60 1.00 8.81 MB-20-259 306.70 307.40 0.70 28.80 MB-20-259 318.00 318.50 0.50 3.33 MB-20-259 324.40 324.90 0.50 10.10 MB-20-259 341.60 343.50 1.90 5.16 MB-20-259 361.80 365.30 3.50 0.59 MB-20-259 369.00 372.20 3.20 1.41 including 370.60 371.10 0.50 6.90 including 371.70 372.20 0.50 1.15 MB-20-259 407.30 410.50 3.20 2.48 including 409.30 410.50 1.20 5.21









MB-20-260 No significant assays









MB-20-261 assays pending (partial)









MB-20-262 assays pending (partial)









MB-20-263 216.00 217.30 1.30 7.36 MB-20-263 assays pending MB-20-264 238.40 239.55 1.15 4.97 including 239.00 239.55 0.55 8.30 MB-20-264 370.65 371.15 0.50 3.80 MB-20-265 Assays pending MB-20-266 Assays pending MB-20-267 Assays pending MB-20-268 Assays pending MB-20-269 Assays pending

Notes:

1) Length (m) is intersection length

2) True width for the extensional and infill drilling are estimated to be >85% of the intersection length

3) True widths for the western exploration drilling are assumed to be > 85% intersection length









Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/54037_1801a1ce7497794a_001full.jpg

