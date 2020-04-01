Innovative Medicines Canada Members Donate 100,000 Masks To Help Protect Front-Line Healthcare Workers Battling COVID-19

OTTAWA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / Members of Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) are continuing their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 by donating 100,000 N95 masks for front-line healthcare workers battling the virus. The donation is in response to the federal government's request for additional protective equipment. The masks are being shipped to the Public Health Agency of Canada, who will distribute them where they are needed most.

"Access to personal protective equipment is one of the most pressing needs facing our front-line healthcare workers in the battle against COVID-19, and I am proud of how quickly our members came together to help address it," said IMC President Pamela Fralick. "Our industry will continue to collaborate with all levels of government, with civil society groups and with each other in unprecedented ways in response to this crisis."

The donation is one of several initiatives by industry aimed at helping in the response to COVID-19. Other measures being undertaken include collaboration with multilateral institutions, like the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the World Health Organization and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as partnerships with Canadian biotech companies, to accelerate the discovery, development, manufacturing and delivery of vaccines, diagnostics and treatments for the virus.

"Our members are playing a leading role in Canada and around the world in the race to find effective treatments, better diagnostic tools, and to create vaccines to help identify, treat and, ultimately, stop the spread of COVID-19," said Fralick. "As that important work continues, we are also looking to support communities impacted by the virus, with financial and in-kind donations like the one announced today."

To learn more about what Canada's innovative medicines companies are doing please visit http://innovativemedicines.ca/coronavirus-working-together-solution/.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national voice of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. We advocate for policies that enable the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines that improve the lives of all Canadians. We support our members' commitment to being valued partners in the Canadian healthcare system.

For further information:

Sarah Dion-Marquis

Media Relations

Telephone: (613) 769-6510

E-mail: sdmarquis@imc-mnc.ca

SOURCE: Innovative Medicines Canada

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/583538/Innovative-Medicines-Canada-Members-Donate-100000-Masks-To-Help-Protect-Front-Line-Healthcare-Workers-Battling-COVID-19