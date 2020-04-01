

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PVH Corp. (PVH):



-Earnings: -$67.4 million in Q4 vs. $158.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.93 in Q4 vs. $2.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PVH Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $137.8 million or $1.88 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.81 per share -Revenue: $2.60 billion in Q4 vs. $2.48 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PVH-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de