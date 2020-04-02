

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 2.8 percent on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 507.848 trillion yen.



That follows the 3.6 increase in February.



Banknotes in circulation rose 1.9 percent on year, while coins in circulation gained 1.8 percent. Current account balances climbed an annual 3.0 percent, including a 2.3 percent increase in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base tumbled 7.7 percent on year to 517.659 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX