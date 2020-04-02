EQS-News / 02/04/2020 / 09:26 UTC+8 ?For Immediate Release? Union Medical Healthcare Limited announces Sales Volume & Business Update i (2 April 2020, Hong Kong) - Union Medical Healthcare Limited ("Union Medical Healthcare" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 2138), a leading integrated medical group in Hong Kong, announces the following: SALES VOLUME UPDATE The Group expects to record sales volume for the year ended 31 March 2020 shall be no less than that of the same period last year. The Group remained steady and its digitalization strategy has facilitated the business interaction even the overall business has been affected by social instability in Hong Kong and Covid-19 epidemic since August 2019 and February 2020 respectively. Overall performance of the Group and audited results for the year ended 31 March 2020, which is expected to be released on or before 30 June 2020. BUSINESS UPDATE The Group has implemented measures including but not limited to (a) a person must wear a mask at the Group's premises; (b) body temperature screening before entering of our premises; and (c) provision of hand sanitizers, in accordance with the Government's regulation since February 2020, to safeguard the health and safety of the customers and staffs. Operation of the Group remains usual and not affected by such newly implemented regulation. The Board will closely monitor the situation and continue to develop our business while complying to relevant rules and regulations. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. Please scan below QR code to access the announcement: - End - About Union Medical Healthcare Limited Leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, Union Medical Healthcare is committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-discipline medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective medical services with professionalism. The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China at its 56 clinics and service centres with an aggregate service floor area of more than 287,000 square feet. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, health management centre re:HEALTH, comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, the diagnostic and imaging centres HKAI , an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED and a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Team Email: ir.investor@umhgp.com Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=KFNLLFWOCF [1] Document title: Union Medical Healthcare Limited announces Sales Volume & Business Update 02/04/2020 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1631187385f2871e400ad73cc3cdbad5&application_id=1013423&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

